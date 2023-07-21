Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $5 million

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is making more Northeast Florida real estate moves.

Property records show that Bortles sold his Ponte Vedra Beach home on Admirals Way for $5 million on April 28.

Bortles bought the five-bedroom home in 2018 for more than $3 million.

The BOAT is no stranger to Northeast Florida real estate. Action News Jax told you back in May 2022 when Bortles bought land in Nocatee for $2.2 million.

We also told you in January 2020 when Bortles sold his Jacksonville Beach beachfront home to the Sleiman family for $1.7 million.

Bortles was drafted by the Jags in 2014. In the 2017 season, Bortles led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship and was minutes away from the Super Bowl, but the team fell to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

On the strength of his playoff performance, he was granted a three-year $54 million contract to stay with the team through the 2020 season. Instead, he ended up being released in March 2019.

After playing with the Jaguars, he played with the Los Angeles Rams, the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos, and the New Orleans Saints. He announced his retirement from the NFL in 2022.

