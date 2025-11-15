Fort Matanzas Beach ramp to close for major upgrades

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Big changes are coming to the Fort Matanzas Beach Ramp starting November 17.

St. Johns County and the National Park Service are teaming up to make the ramp and nearby parking lot stronger and safer after recent storm damage.

The ramp, just off State Road A1A south of State Road 206, will be closed until May 2026.

This closure affects drivers, walkers, and cyclists. The parking lot will also be off-limits while crews work on the upgrades.

During construction, people can turn around at the Spyglass Beach Access Point.

The Crescent Beach ramp will be open during the day for vehicles, but it will close at 5:30 p.m. until the last sea turtle nest hatches, county officials say.

Crews will build a new ADA-accessible boardwalk and repair the area’s seawall and pavement.

For updates on this and other county projects, visit SJCFL.us.

