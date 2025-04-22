Four people injured after suspected gas explosion at Clay County home

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — NeAn explosion at a home sent four people to the hospital Monday night, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the agency responded to a reported home explosion on Sycamore Way. The home was left bulging outwards in several places, including the garage.

Crews reportedly took two adults and two children to the hospital.

While the cause is still under investigation, CCFR said it appears to have been a gas explosion.

Neighbors nearby told us the explosion happened around 7:30 P.M.

“The smoke just kept getting bigger and bigger,” said one man.

Action News Jax is working to learn exactly when the fire occurred and the condition of the victims.

