Four Years of UFC in Jacksonville: Mayor Lenny Curry reflects on decision to host fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville hosted its fourth UFC fight in as many years Saturday. The event attracted fans from across the nation.

“We’re here from Atlanta, New York, Arizona. Had a great time. Love this city,” said New York resident and UFC fan Nick Idi.

Jacksonville’s relationship with the UFC began with a key decision made by outgoing Mayor Lenny Curry during the peak of the pandemic.

When lockdowns were issued throughout the United States in March of 2020, sports were among the casualties.

But there was one organization pushing hard to continue live events: The UFC.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Danna White, UFC, were looking for a place to do fights on Pay-Per-View without crowds and in fact, at one point I think they were even looking at an island. Like buy an island and doing it there,” said Curry.

In an interview with Action News Jax Saturday, Curry recalled seeing an opportunity after he heard about the UFC’s struggles to find a venue.

“We said let’s do it,” said Curry.

The decision faced criticism in national media at the time.

So too did Curry’s decision the following year, when he agreed to allow a live audience to attend a fight at Veterans Memorial Arena in April of 2021.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

It was the first full-capacity sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

Curry argued those decisions showed other municipalities what was possible.

“And it tells a bigger story. And the bigger story is that we made decisions quickly when we got the information a data. Once we did the 21 event, first live indoor full-capacity event, took a lot of criticism. Guess what happened? Events started going and going and going around the country,” said Curry. “Other cities and states that would not bring back a live crowd to UFC, literally once they saw Jacksonville booked it, they started booking UFC.”

Every year since the UFC has held a fight in the Bold City.

The relationship between Jacksonville and the UFC was highlighted by Former President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post ahead of Saturday’s fight.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“This is what loyalty looks like,” said Trump in the post, which featured a photo of Curry and UFC President Dana White.

Fans at Saturday night’s fight told Action News Jax they’re glad Jacksonville led the charge to reopen sports to the public during the pandemic.

“Somebody has got to pave the way,” said UFC fan Pedro Rivera.

“The economic impact it’s had on the city. I know people who have traveled from just outside of Jacksonville, all over Florida, all over the United States to come here and to experience UFC,” said UFC fan Jake Tatum.

But Curry, who will leave office exactly one week from Saturday’s fight, argued it will take work to keep the bond between the UFC and Jacksonville strong.

“I care about Jacksonville. I think this sport has become an important part of our city. So, I’ll continue to advocate as well,” said Curry.

Fans told Action News Jax they’re hopeful Mayor-elect Donna Deegan will continue what Curry started and attract more fights to the Bold City.

“Not only UFC. Also wrestling, also boxing. I think there’s an opportunity here,” said Rivera.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.