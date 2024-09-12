Fraud investigation on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help solving a credit card fraud case.

Investigators said the man in the photo walked into a business on the 7100 block of Wilson Boulevard and used a credit card that wasn’t his.

After that, they said he changed clothes and went to another business to make more fraudulent purchases.

If you recognize the man, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card that occurred recently in the 7100 block of Wilson Boulevard.



The pictured suspect is seen on video surveillance entering a business and using the… pic.twitter.com/G27QfBHwVj — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 11, 2024

