Free Narcan training class being offered in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Community Paramedicine is offering free training to teach people how to use Narcan.

Narcan, the brand name for Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

It’s happening from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleming Island Library.

During the session, there will also be training for Hands-On CPR, and training on how to use an AED.

To attend the class, sign up by visiting https://bit.ly/ClayNarcanEd, by email at community.paramedicine@claycountygov.com, or call 904-284-7703.

