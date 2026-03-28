Free Summer Theatreworks returns to Florida Theatre for 29th season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Free Summer Theatreworks will return to the Florida Theatre for its 29th season beginning July 7. The program offers free professional theatre performances to school-age children on the First Coast.

CITI and the Kirbo Charitable Foundation sponsor the series. These community programs are a central part of the Florida Theatre’s mission to provide accessible arts and entertainment experiences for residents of all ages.

The summer series begins on July 7 with “The Wizard of Oz,” featuring performances at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Florida Theatre. This two-person adaptation follows a comic duo, Lenny and Mabel, as they travel the yellow brick road. The interactive retelling includes characters such as the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow.The program continues on July 14 with “The Tortoise and the Hare.” Performances for the second production are also scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Each show in the series is designed to last between 45 and 50 minutes.

Theatreworks was founded in 1979 to bring national touring children’s theatre to the region. The organization operated independently for four decades before merging with the Florida Theatre in 2019.

All seats for the performances are free to the public. The program is intended to provide school-age children with access to professional arts and entertainment during the summer months.

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