Free wellness event in Jacksonville offers health screenings and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville will host a free, one-day community wellness event Saturday for Northeast Florida residents, offering health screenings, school physicals and other services at no cost.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20th, at the Florida State College at Jacksonville’s downtown campus, 101 W. State St., Building A.

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Organizers said the event will connect attendees with local health care providers and community organizations. It does not require insurance.

Services for adults include free health screenings and free prostate PSA testing. Additionally, free women’s checkups will be provided by the University of Florida.

Mammograms will also be available for those with insurance.

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For children, the event will offer free back-to-school physicals, pediatric oral health screenings with cavity prevention services, and pediatric vision screenings provided by Vision is Priceless.

EKGs will be available for those ages 10 to 22 through Who We Play For.

Additional offerings include a kids zone, a food and school supply giveaway, and general health education for families.

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While appointments will be given priority, organizers said walk-ins are welcome.

Those interested in scheduling a visit can sign up in advance by CLICKING HERE.

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