New program brings free music lessons to elementary students in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Elementary students in St. Johns County now have a new way to enjoy music after school.

Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and SJC Cultural Events have launched a free, 18-week music enrichment program at three local sites:

W.E. Harris Community Center

American Legion Post 194

Ketterlinus Elementary School

Kids in third through fifth grade can try out instruments like ukuleles and rhythm sticks, sing, and learn new skills.

The program is run by trained music therapists and funded by local grants.

The Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach provided funds for instruments, and the PNC Foundation supported the program with an educational grant.

“Giving kids access to music is one of the best things we can do,” Gabe Pellicer, CEO of SJC Cultural Events, said.

