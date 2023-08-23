Frontier Airlines offering free miles for student loan borrowers

DENVER, Colo. — Frontier Airlines is giving student loan borrowers a chance to win some miles.

The airline said it would match miles to the amount of money 100 lucky people owe in student loans. Winners could get up to 100,000 miles if they’re loan is up to that amount.

Frontier said it would give out a maximum of 10 million miles.

This promotion comes as paused student loan payments are set to restart in October. It closes Sunday, Aug. 27.

