FSCJ and CareerSource host Fall Career Fair this week

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
If you’re in need of a job, Florida State College at Jacksonville and CareerSource Northeast Florida are hosting the Fall Career Fair. The free fair will take place on Thursday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FSCJ Advanced Technology Center.

Over 100 local, regional, and national companies will be at the event, including:

  • Bank of America
  • Baptist Health
  • BEEP
  • Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC
  • FedEx
  • Goodwill Industries of Northeast Florida
  • Hyatt Regency Jacksonville
  • Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
  • Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
  • JEA
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Nemours Children’s Health
  • Rayonier
  • Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa
  • The Arc Jacksonville
  • The Haskell Company
  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • Wounded Warrior Project

The Fall Career Fair is open to the public. Attendees are asked to dress appropriately and be prepared to share an updated resume.

You can see a full list of employers and the pre-fair workshop schedule at the FSCJ website.

