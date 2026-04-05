FSCJ, CareerSource hosting spring career fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville and CareerSource Northeast Florida are hosting a Spring Career Fair to connect job seekers with employers.

More than 100 companies are expected to attend, including Bank of America, Baptist Health, Boeing, the City of Jacksonville, Duval County Public Schools, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

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The event is open to students, alumni, veterans, military families, and the public.

The career fair is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at FSCJ South Campus, The Reef gymnasium, 11901 Beach Boulevard.

The event is free.

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