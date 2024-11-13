FSCJ to host Healthcare, Social-Assistance Job Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Job seekers interested in pursuing careers in the healthcare and social assistance industries can talk directly with representatives from five organizations on Thursday, November 13.

Representatives from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Aramark SeniorLIFE+, Sulzbacher, H2 Health, and ScribeAmerica, will be at the CareerSDource Northeast Florida Gateway Career Center from 10 am to 1 pm speaking to job seekers.

Job seekers are encouraged to create a profile on HERE before the event and can call (904) 997-3100 for more information.

