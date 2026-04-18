FSCJ to offer summer camps for high school students, some at no cost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville is offering a range of summer camps for high school students in Duval and Nassau counties, with multiple programs available for free.

The camps span topics including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, health careers, college readiness and dance, and are scheduled at multiple FSCJ campuses throughout the summer.

AI Summer Bootcamp Students entering grades 9 through 12 can explore artificial intelligence concepts, applications and career opportunities through a week of hands-on learning at the FSCJ Nassau Center. The camp runs June 8–12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Instruction covers AI ethics and industry exposure to prepare students for an AI-driven workforce.

Cost: $340

Camp Genome: NextGen Biotech Camp at FSCJ A free, four-day biotechnology bootcamp open to incoming 9th–12th graders and science teachers will be held June 15–18 at the Advanced Technology Center on FSCJ’s Downtown Campus, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will conduct activities including DNA and RNA extraction, PCR amplification, gel electrophoresis, microscopy, data analysis and more.

Cost: Free

Health Careers Exploration Camp Offered in partnership with Sunshine Health, this free camp introduces students to health career fields including nursing, radiography, emergency medical services, dental programs and medical billing and coding, among others. Two sessions are available at FSCJ’s North Campus, both running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Session 1: June 15–19

Session 2: July 13–17

Cost: Free

Level Up Summer College & Career Readiness Bootcamp Rising juniors and seniors can build skills for college and career success through this bootcamp at FSCJ’s Downtown Campus, offered on two separate weeks, both running 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Session 1: June 22–27

Session 2: July 13–17

Cost: $25

Shape/Shift Summer Dance Camp Dancers ages 16 and older are invited to train with the Jacksonville Dance Theatre Artistic Director and FSCJ Director of Dance, alongside company dancers and guest artists. The five-day intensive at FSCJ’s South Campus runs July 27–31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and covers contemporary technique, improvisation, composition and repertory. The camp concludes with a staged performance on Aug. 1.

Cost: $550

All camps are open to high school students in Duval and Nassau counties. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE.

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