Funeral for heroic Neptune Beach swimmer who sacrificed his life to be held Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community is set to bid a final farewell to 19-year-old Mykailo Myroshnychenko, the courageous swimmer who tragically lost his life while attempting to save three people in the ocean at Neptune Beach on June 6.

A funeral service for “Michael” has been scheduled to honor his heroic act and commemorate his life.

The service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Arlington Memorial Park Chapel, located at 6921 Lone Star Road.

Michael’s 20th birthday would have been June 11.

The venue has been chosen to accommodate the anticipated attendance of both friends and members of the public who wish to pay their respects to this valiant individual.

The father of the girls whom Michael bravely rescued intends to be present at the funeral service. His presence serves as a testament to the impact Michael had on the lives he touched through his selfless act.

The community joins together in mourning the loss of this extraordinary individual and in expressing gratitude for his unwavering courage.

If you’d like to read more about Michael and see how you can help his family, a friend has set up a GoFundMe page with more information.

