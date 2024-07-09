Funeral homes, hospitals manually filing birth and death certificates due to apparent cyber-attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida funeral directors are jumping through hoops to help families settle their loved ones’ affairs after an apparent cyber-attack on the Florida Department of Health shut down the system used to process birth and death certificates.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Cameron Naugle, Director of Naugle Funeral Home in San Marco, was first made aware of the issues at the Florida Department of Health on June 27th.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We got notification from the State of Florida that their servers would be going down temporarily for maintenance,” said Naugle.

But nearly two weeks later, the online systems used to process birth and death certificates are still down, due to what the department has called a “possible cyber incident”.

Naugle, who also serves as the President of the Independent Funeral Directors of Florida, said it has forced funeral directors and hospitals to go back to paper processing.

For funeral homes, that means longer wait times for families attempting to settle their loved ones’ affairs.

RELATED: All hospitals running like normal following ‘cyber security event’ at St. Vincent’s

“Financial stuff like close their accounts at banks, file for insurance policies they may have, transfer car titles. So many things are bound up by that death certificate,” said Naugle.

Additionally, Naugle worries if death records that were already on file were compromised in the apparent cyber-attack, sensitive personal information could now be in the hands of cybercriminals.

“When you get a credit card the things they’re going to ask are your mother’s maiden name. So, both your parents’ names are on death certificates, your Social Security number, date of birth,” said Naugle.

We reached out to the Department of Health for comment but didn’t hear back in time for this story.

Naugle just said it’s his hope the issues are solved sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Thousands potentially compromised in Jacksonville Beach, Beaches Energy cyberattack

“The main concern for any director is to make your family feel comfortable and let them know how things are progressing and we’re kind of in limbo ourselves because this is uncharted territory and we just don’t know,” said Naugle.

Naugle said he’s been told the system could be back up within the next few days, but if the old system was too badly compromised, it could take weeks to rebuild a new one.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.