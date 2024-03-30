Gainesville man in serious condition after being shot through a Bible in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in the hospital and in serious condition after Putnam County deputies said he was shot in the chest... through a Bible.

Investigators said Jason Kaercher, 26, Gainesville, began behaving erratically earlier in the week. Because of his behavior change, relatives took his 3-month-old son to their Melrose home. On Thursday a DCF case manager was meeting with the relatives, Kaercher, and his wife to do an assessment.

While at the home, Kaercher once again acted erratically and went outside with the baby. Moments later, the DCF employee and relatives heard screaming and ran outside. They saw Kaercher in the back seat of his car, choking the baby. Emergency services were called.

Family members told detectives Kaercher then exited the car and began walking toward SR 21 stating he was “God” while clutching the baby and a Bible. He was said to be choking the baby again.

One of the family members grabbed a shovel in an attempt to get him to let go of the baby. Kaercher then laid down in the roadway. He got up and a family member was able to grab the baby, pulling it to safety.

Several motorists stopped to avoid hitting Karcher. They attempted to restrain him but he broke free.

Kaercher then approached a man in a truck. He opened the door of the vehicle and began violently beating the driver with the shovel, breaking his arm.

According to witnesses, the driver grabbed his gun to defend himself.

“As Kaercher approached him again, clutching his Bible throughout the ordeal, the man fired multiple times, striking Kaercher in the chest through the Bible,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said.

The baby was taken to a pediatric emergency room for evaluation.

The driver was treated for his injuries and will not be facing charges.

