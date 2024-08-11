Galaxy Fest returns for its 2nd orbit at James Weldon Johnson Park September 7th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for a stellar experience as Galaxy Fest returns for its 2nd orbit at James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Florida Blue and Custom Strategic Solutions, this unique festival blends culture and science, offering an enriching experience for girls of color in the Jacksonville community

The event, which debuted last year to great success, promises to be even bigger and better in its second year. Galaxy Fest aims to inspire and empower young girls by providing opportunities to engage with women STEM professionals, explore interactive exhibits, participate in hands-on activities, and enjoy captivating demonstrations.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: James Weldon Johnson Park, 135 W Monroe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Galaxy Fest is inspired by The ScienceSis, a website created by Erica Willie, who started it as a way to share her love of science with her three daughters. “I created The ScienceSis to try to reverse the gender and race bias I kept experiencing in my own journey as a Software Engineer and Tech Account Executive,” Willie said. “Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort to increase representation, and Galaxy Fest will do so with a day of fun-filled events.”

The festival is free to attend and is family and multicultural-friendly. Food trucks and concessions will be available for purchase, and while some seating will be provided, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

