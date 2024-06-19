‘A game changer:’ DNA device at Clay County Sheriff’s Office to soon go live

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A new DNA device designed to stop wanted criminals from being released on bail is coming to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The new RapidHIT machine is expected to go live any day now.

The RapidHIT device is said to update DNA testing for 2024. Anyone arrested with a felony in Clay County is required to take a DNA test as part of the booking process. However, instead of waiting up to three months for a possible match in connection with another crime, deputies can get one in 90 minutes.

If there is a match, that inmate will have to stay put.

“Currently, we do a cheek swab and then we send it in through the mail and it’s a longer process to get results back before the individuals entered onto the database. Now, we’ll do a sample where we get their saliva and we’ll get an instant result,” Jessica Ledford, a Detention Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The gadget connects law enforcement agencies nationwide and can help identify links between the DNA of suspects arrested in local crimes with DNA connected to everything from unsolved misdemeanor cases up to homicides.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office adds it will be a game changer when cracking cold cases.

“We can bring closure to victims of violent crimes. If there’s a case where DNA has been taken and that DNA is unidentified and that person is arrested in Clay County, we take that DNA sample where it’ll be connected to FDLE and FBI databases,” Clay County Lieutenant Chuck Harwood said.

The device costs about $135,000 and is funded in part through a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) grant. Clay County and 9 other mid-sized Florida counties received the funding.

Deputies said they are waiting for Clay County to receive the green light from FDLE- all to ensure suspects arrested in Clay, who may be connected to more serious crimes, do not receive bond and get out on bail when they should remain behind bars.

