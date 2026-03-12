GBI investigating after human arm found in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The GBI and local authorities in Waycross are investigating after a severed human arm was found at a CSX train yard.

CSX told Action News Jax that an investigation is ongoing, "and there is no additional information to share at this time."

Waycross City Manager posted on social media Wednesday, “Our police department is working the reported CSX case. The investigation is in its early stages.”

