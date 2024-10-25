GCS Police Department Trunk-or-Treat

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department (GCSPD) will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 25.

The event will be from 6 pm to 9 pm located at 1001 Idelwood Avenue.

Featured at the event will be decorated trunks, food trucks, games, inflatable bounce houses and slides, a dunk tank, dance and costume contests, and a canned food drive. For more details, click HERE.

