Georgia bill has a creative way to stop the yearly time change

ATLANTA — Springing forward and falling back may become a thing of the past in Georgia.

The Georgia Sunshine Protection Act passed the State Senate on Monday with a 45-5 vote.

Georgia already approved a permanent switch to Daylight Saving Time in 2021, but it still needs to be approved by Congress.

The new bill is looking to get around Congress by switching the state from Eastern Standard Time to Atlantic Standard Time.

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The bill would ask the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to place Georgia in Atlantic standard time, “and shall be exempt from the advancement of clocks by one hour during designated periods, commonly known as daylight saving time.”

The bill still has to go back to the State House before going to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

If signed, the federal transportation secretary would still have to approve it.

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