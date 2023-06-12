Georgia police officer helps trapper capture, remove gator from Brunswick yard

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County Police Officer helped wrangle a gator in Brunswick.

On Thursday evening, the Glynn County Police Department said in a Facebook post that Officer Mitchell was flagged down by some men near Newcastle and Seventh streets.

The men showed Mitchell the alligator that was in the yard of a home on Treville Avenue.

Mitchell helped Steve Davis with Georgia Alligator Trapper to safely capture and remove the 9-foot alligator.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.