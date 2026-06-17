Georgia primary runoff election: What you need to know

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia voters are heading to the polls to make their voices heard in this year’s primary runoff election.

On the ballot, voters will only see the top two candidates in each primary race if no candidate received 50% + 1 of the vote back in May.

One race that’s garnering a lot of attention is the gubernatorial election.

On the Republican side, Republican, voters are selecting between political outsider Rick Jackson and current Lt. Governor Burt Jones.

The winner of today’s vote will take on the Democratic nominee, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in November’s general election.

“I’m a Republican, and I think it’s very important this year because the two candidates are so vastly different and there has been a lot of mud-slinging. I want to make sure that the right person gets elected,” said Georgia voter Ron Bonner about the gubernatorial race.

Other big races include the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat and Democratic and Republican nominations for Georgia Secretary of State and Lieutenant Governor.

For Bonner, he says he feels the importance of this year’s election.

“I think it’s very important because I live here and I want to make sure that the Governor and the Senate take care of us,” said Bonner.

Voting ends at 7 pm. The general election is on November 3rd,

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