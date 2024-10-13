Georgia statewide deer hunting firearms season opens Saturday

GEORGIA — Deer hunting firearms season opens Saturday and will continue into January 2025.

“We are shaping up for a fantastic deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Hunter success has increased across much of the state and the number of mature bucks hunters are bringing home is at an all-time high.”

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, nearly 180,000 hunters harvested around 240,000 deer in the state last season.

Regular deer hunting ensures Georgia’s deer population is healthy and strong.

Here is a list of things hunters should know, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division:

Legal Firearms: During the firearms season, hunters may use centerfire only, .22-cal. or larger, with expanding bullets as well as all weapons lawful for use during archery and primitive weapons seasons.

Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 12. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2024-25 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

