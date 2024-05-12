Georgia Water Coalition reveals 2024 dirty dozen report, urges action against waterway threats

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Water Coalition has released its 13th Dirty Dozen report, spotlighting 12 critical issues impacting Georgia’s waterways and the well-being of its 11 million residents.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Contrary to misconceptions, the report does not focus solely on polluted water bodies but underscores the broader challenges threatening the state’s water resources.

In a statement accompanying the release, the coalition highlighted the consequences of rampant economic development on Georgia’s waterways. The state’s status as a prime destination for business comes with a price when growth outpaces planning, existing laws lack enforcement, and funding for vital agencies falls short.

The report outlines a range of concerns across various regions:

Abercorn Creek (Effingham/Chatham counties) : Threats to water supplies due to growth spurred by the Port of Savannah.

: Threats to water supplies due to growth spurred by the Port of Savannah. Altamaha River (Wayne County) : Continued pollution from a pulp mill impacting Georgia’s “Little Amazon.”

: Continued pollution from a pulp mill impacting Georgia’s “Little Amazon.” Conasauga River (Whitfield County) : Persistent contamination of drinking water sources by forever chemicals.

: Persistent contamination of drinking water sources by forever chemicals. Coosa River (Floyd County) : Groundwater pollution during coal ash cleanup.

: Groundwater pollution during coal ash cleanup. Flint River (Decatur County) : Environmental risks associated with a monkey breeding facility.

: Environmental risks associated with a monkey breeding facility. Floridan Aquifer (South Georgia): Stress on water supplies due to coastal county growth.

Georgia’s Rivers, Streams, and Water Resources (Statewide):

Energy grid strain and water supply stress from data centers.

Soil contamination of creeks due to lax enforcement of development laws.

Slow progress in limiting algae causing pollution.

Concerns over the privatization of public resources.

Ogeechee River (Multiple Jurisdictions): Health threats from toxic “forever chemicals” in fish.

Okefenokee Swamp (Charlton County): State leaders’ actions endangering the natural wonder.

The report serves as a clarion call for action, urging policymakers, stakeholders, and residents to address these pressing issues before irreversible damage occurs.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.