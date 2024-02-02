Get inked: Jacksonville Tattoo and Arts Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival is happening this weekend at the Prime F. Osborne Convention Center.

The festival offers art enthusiasts to see multiple shows and watch tattoo masters up close.

Shows include the Cenobyte Suspension show, Alakazam the Human knot, America’s Got Talent stars Captain and Maybelle, Ringling Brother’s star James Maltman, and Veronica Fink.

Along with features artists from all over the world, former Ink Master stars will also be in attendance as special guests.

Show times are:

Friday: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 a day, with the option to purchase a $40 3-day pass. Admission is free for children under 12.

Click here to buy tickets and learn more.

