Get the kids on the pitch, Putnam County and South Putnam soccer season open for registration

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A new soccer season is set to begin this fall. Putnam County is telling parents that registration is officially open for three age groups: 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Parents and guardians can sign up their children for only $40 per player. The deadline is Sept. 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The season will officially kickoff on Oct. 2 and will run until Nov. 10. Practices are expected to begin as early as Sept. 5.

To sign children up visit 120 Carted Rd. in Palatka to pick up a registration form. Those interested can also contact 386-329-1268 for more information.

Putnam County also said that South Putnam Youth Sports is also hosting its fall soccer signups for 4 to 12-year-olds. Children must be at least 4 years old by the date of Oct. 2. The registration fee for this league is $40 and for families with three or more children living in the same home there’s a special rate of $110.

Read: Tips on keeping your child safe while at school

The signup for the South Putnam Youth Sports fall soccer season ends on Aug. 30. Games will begin on Oct. 2 and end on Nov. 4.

To register, you can visit The Cube at 284 Union Ave., Crescent City. You can also visit the South Putnam Youth Sports Facebook page by clicking here. If you have and questions, contact Judy Jackson at 386-546-0467, Ashley Jones at 386-530-0378 for English and Anna Cruz at 386-747-3027 for Spanish.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Both programs offer exciting opportunities for participants and volunteers,” a Putnam County social media post said. “Coaches have the chance to sponsor one child for free, while students can earn valuable community service hours through volunteering. Moreover, officials aged 16 and older are in demand, with a payment of $25 per game for the South Putnam league. So, whether you’re a young soccer star, a supportive parent, or a passionate soccer enthusiast, don’t miss out on the fall soccer action in Putnam County!”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.