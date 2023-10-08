Get ready for the return of the Jax Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is the largest fair/festival in northeast Florida and is currently ranked 47th in the United States.

11 days of fun, live music, and ride lasts from November 2 to the 12.

️For more information about tickets and attractions, click here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.