Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors event coming to Jacksonville May 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council wants to help local girls explore the fun of being outdoors.

Girls from Kindergarten to 5th grade are invited to sign up for the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors event. You can also register on-site.

It’s May 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Walter Jones Historic Park located at 11964 Mandarin Road in Jacksonville.

There will be many activities including face painting, crafts, archery, and experts at a butterfly and vegetable garden.

For more information about the event click HERE.

