‘Glitch in the system’: SaferWatch in Clay County currently offline due to system issues

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — SaferWatch, a public information app used by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, is currently down due to a glitch in the system that caused private information to be exposed.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook states that the Sheriff’s Office is aware of the issue and is actively working to determine what the cause of the issue.

Sheriff Cook states that she had spoken with the owner of the app, who was able to “assure [that the issue] there was no hack”.

Residents state that their apps received an influx of notifications, to silence them, Sheriff Cook says to go through the app’s settings and silence any notification to help alleviate the issue.

Sheriff Cook also states that due to the glitch, private information such as phone numbers and addresses had potentially been made available.

“I do want to thank everybody for what happened,” says Cook. “It was annoying, bothersome, and unacceptable. We are going to get to the bottom of this.”

Sheriff Cook stated that until the owner of the app can provide a fully detailed report about the glitch, the app will remain offline. Click HERE to watch Sheriff Cook’s full statement.

