Global restaurateur HMSHost opens second Southern Grounds Coffee House at JIA

BETHESDA, Md. — HMSHost, a global leader in travel venue dining experiences, marked the inauguration of its second Southern Grounds café at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) on August 16.

Situated before the security checkpoint, this new iteration of the contemporary, chef-driven coffee house introduces an expanded all-day menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a complete bar featuring craft cocktails, and delectable treats from Jacksonville’s own Blueberry Artisan Bakery.

Mark VanLoh, CEO of Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA), stated, “Airports have an opportunity to highlight the local food and beverage experiences that best represent their communities. As a beloved coffee house with several locations throughout Jacksonville, Southern Grounds is a perfect fit for our terminal.”

Open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., the pre-security Southern Grounds serves the renowned Intelligentsia coffee and espresso-based beverages that patrons have grown fond of, alongside a new assortment of pastries from Blueberry Artisan Bakery, including flourless hazelnut bites and gluten-free, vegan chocolate cake. The expanded menu caters to a range of preferences, offering dishes such as benedicts, burgers, salads, sandwiches, pitas, and tacos, all centered around sustainable, locally sourced ingredients.

For the first time, visitors to Southern Grounds can relish expertly crafted cocktails prior to their flight or upon arrival in Jacksonville. Selections include an espresso martini prepared with Southern Grounds’ espresso, Wheatley vodka, Caffè Borghetti espresso liqueur, Reàl vanilla, and espresso beans, as well as a Sparkling Guava Marg featuring Don Julio Blanco tequila, Reàl guava, Fever-Tree sparkling pink grapefruit soda, and lime juice. HMSHost devised this novel bar program to encompass a variety of spirits, along with beer and wine.

Mark Janasik, the owner of Southern Grounds and Blueberry Artisan Bakery, expressed, “We are a chef-driven coffee house offering an array of products to conscious consumers that reach beyond the cup, now serving in two locations at JAX. We are very grateful to JAA leadership, Lee Wesley Group, and HMSHost for selecting our brand for this exciting opportunity.”

HMSHost collaborates with Florida-based Lee Wesley, an Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) joint venture partner, to manage both Southern Grounds establishments at JAX. The initial Southern Grounds was introduced at JAX’s Concourse A in February 2022, part of a 10-year contract worth approximately $60 million awarded to HMSHost and Lee Wesley by JAA.

Stephen Douglas, HMSHost’s Vice President of Business Development, expressed, “Since the first Southern Grounds opened in early 2022, it has proven to be an incredibly popular, sought-after dining destination at Jacksonville International Airport for its great coffee and food. We are thrilled to partner with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority and Lee Wesley to open a larger, second restaurant so we can bring the unique Southern Grounds experience to all visitors to JAX.”

HMSHost Leading the Industry

HMSHost boasts industry recognition, including Restaurateur with the Highest Regard for Customer Service and Best Brand Restaurateur for Shake Shack by Airport Experience News.

Both of HMSHost’s Whisky River locations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport secured first place honors in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The company was awarded the 2020 Associate Inclusion Champion Award by ACI-NA for its commitment to business and workforce diversity. Additionally, ACI-NA honored HMSHost with the 2022 Excellence in Airport Concessions Award for the Best Employee Recognition Program. The company also spearheads original award-winning events and campaigns.

About the Jacksonville Aviation Authority

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority oversees Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and the city’s three general aviation airports. The Authority contributes over $6 billion annually to the local economy and is funded through user fees rather than local taxes. For more information, visit www.flyjacksonville.com.

