Glynn County man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

Glynn County, Ga. — Randy Latham is under arrest, accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children.

Investigators with the Glynn County Police Department went to Latham’s home on Burroughs Avenue with a search warrant on Thursday, August 29, after getting a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives collected several electronic devices.

Latham, 70, was arrested on 41 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators are asking anyone with any knowledge of this case to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802.

You can also call GCPD’s non-emergency line at 912-554-3656, or report it anonymously through Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

