Glynn County police officer fired, arrested

Brunswick, Ga. — Former Glynn County police officer, John Thomas Brandeberry, is under arrest following a domestic dispute.

Police were called to a home on Galemist Court just before 9 a.m. on March 29 after Brandeberry’s wife called 911.

After an investigation, he was charged with battery and criminal trespass.

Brandeberry, 36, was terminated by the Glynn County Police Department on March 14. A news release from the agency did not reveal the reason why.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7800 or you can make an anonymous report to Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

