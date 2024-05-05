Glynn County Police report arrest and weapon seized following Copeland Dr. shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — In the aftermath of a shooting incident on Thursday night at Copeland Drive, one man finds himself in custody while another is recovering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, on May 2, Geraldme Kirby, the victim, was discovered seeking assistance at Glynn County Fire Rescue Station 1 after sustaining a gunshot to the neck. He was subsequently transported to a Jacksonville hospital for medical treatment.

The Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division launched an investigation upon receiving Kirby’s account of the events. Their investigation led them to 121 Copeland Drive, where they uncovered a .380 caliber handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

According to witness statements, an altercation between Kirby and another individual, identified as Markwail Jacobs, escalated to the point where Jacobs fired at Kirby’s vehicle, with one shot striking Kirby in the neck.

Jacobs was promptly apprehended by authorities and faces charges of Possession of Firearm during Commission of Certain Crimes and Aggravated Assault. He was subsequently transported to the Glynn County Detention Center.

As the investigation continues, the authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the process. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Those with information pertinent to the case are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802 or the non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

