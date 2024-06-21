Glynn County police officer arrested for DUI, placed on administrative leave

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County Police Department officer was arrested this week for a DUI.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officer Devin Batten was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. by Georgia State Patrol on Sunday. He was pulled over near the Altama Avenue and Emery Dawson Road intersection.

GCPD Chief Scott Ebner said the department has taken Batten’s equipment and has placed him on administrative leave without pay. He said the GCPD Office of Professional Standards is reviewing the case, and the findings will determine what happens next.

Batten has been charged with a DUI and a failure to maintain his lane.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call GCPD at 912-554-3645. Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

Read: As summer rolls in, parents reminded to be extra cautious around water with kids with Autism

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.