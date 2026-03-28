Missing 9-year-old last seen on Cochran Avenue in Glynn County, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing child who was last seen on Cochran Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

9-year-old Dwell Dyer was last seen on foot wearing a white t-shirt and green Grinch pajama pants on Cochran Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

If Dwell is seen, the Glynn County Police Department requests that people call 911.

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