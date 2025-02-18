Gov. DeSantis pushes to end random boat safety checks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to prevent law enforcement from randomly stopping boaters in the name of safety.

A proposal called the “Boater Freedom Initiative” will prohibit boat inspections without probable cause, which were previously conducted as safety compliance checks.

To this end, the bill will direct the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to work with tax collectors to proactively provide a “Florida freedom boater” decal at registration.

This decal will indicate to law enforcement that the boater has taken the necessary steps to maintain proper safety requirements.

This initiative is something long-time boater James Dowdee supports.

“I think it’s a good idea because you can’t stop a car without probable cause, so why should you be able to stop a boat,” said Dowdee.

Local boater Andy Busch said he has mixed feelings about the proposal.

“I like the fact that they are out there for our safety. Of course, make sure everyone is good, but it gets to the point where it is bothersome,” said Busch.

He said he gets stopped by law enforcement pretty often when he is out on the water.

“Busier times of the year you can count on it,” said Busch. “You can see them at the boat ramp and you know it’s coming.”

DeSantis is hoping this proposed law will come up in the legislative session that starts in March.

