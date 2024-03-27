Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘residential squatters’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Wednesday that targets “residential squatters” in Florida.

The signing ceremony, held at the Orange County State Attorney’s Office, marked a significant step towards protecting property rights in the state.

Under the newly signed measure, HB 621, Governor DeSantis emphasized the swift response victims of squatting can expect. “If you’re the victim of squatting, you can simply fill out a form, give it to your local sheriff and the sheriff is instructed to go and remove the people who are inhabiting your dwelling illegally. And that will happen very quickly,” stated DeSantis.

Today I signed HB 621 to provide homeowners with remedies against squatting and increase penalties on squatters.



While other states allow criminals and vagrants to take over, Florida does not.



With this action, Florida is stopping the squatters scam. pic.twitter.com/teDWsV4S40 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 27, 2024

The bill introduces severe penalties for those engaging in squatting activities. Squatters who intentionally cause at least $1,000 in damage could face second-degree felony charges.

Additionally, individuals who sell or lease residential property they do not own may be subject to first-degree felony charges.

The enforcement of this law aims to provide homeowners with greater protection against unauthorized occupation of their properties.

With the law set to go into effect on July 1, Florida is taking proactive measures to address the issue of residential squatting and safeguard the rights of property owners.

