Grab your coats! Freezing temperatures take over many inland neighborhoods

Jacksonville, Fla. — The week is getting off to a chilly start. There were widespread, sub-freezing temperatures inland before sunrise Monday morning.

The sunshine will warm the day into the low 60s.

Expect another cold night, with temperatures back into the 30s. Neighborhoods west of Highway 301 may see temperatures into the 20s.

TODAY: AM Inland frost/freeze, then sunny. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, widespread inland frost/freeze. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: AM Widespread frost/freeze, sunny and chilly. 32/56

WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost/inland freeze, sunny. 33/62

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 44/67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 48/70

