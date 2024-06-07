Grammy award winners Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin to grace the state at the Florida Theatre October 1st

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre is proud to announce Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.

This is the fourth time Keb’ Mo’ has performed here and Shawn Colvin’s first time. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

Get ready to be swept away by an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and captivating performances as Grammy Award-winning artists Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin come together for a special concert at the historic Florida Theatre on October 1st.

Renowned for their distinctive voices, masterful guitar skills, and heartfelt songwriting, Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin have carved out esteemed careers in the music industry, earning the admiration of audiences worldwide. Their unique blend of blues, folk, and Americana influences has garnered critical acclaim and accolades throughout their illustrious careers.

Keb’ Mo’, a modern-day blues icon, has garnered four Grammy Awards and multiple nominations for his soul-stirring music. With a career spanning over three decades, Keb’ Mo’ has captivated audiences with his rich, warm vocals and masterful guitar playing. His songs resonate with authenticity, drawing listeners into tales of love, resilience, and the human experience. His hits include “Am I Wrong,” “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” “Diving Duck Blues,” and more!

Shawn Colvin, an esteemed singer-songwriter, is celebrated for her emotive storytelling and enchanting vocals. With three Grammy Awards under her belt, including the prestigious “Song of the Year” for her iconic hit “Sunny Came Home,” Colvin has left an indelible mark on the music scene. Her introspective lyrics and haunting melodies have connected with audiences on a profound level, earning her a devoted fanbase worldwide. Her hits include “Sunny Came Home,” “Boulder to Birmingham,” “Never Saw Blue Like That,” and more.

Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin promise an evening of musical magic with timeless classics and heartfelt originals. Be transported on a journey through the depths of human emotion. Experience an intimate and unforgettable performance.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin live at the Florida Theatre. Secure your seats today.

