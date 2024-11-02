Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair to remain locations for 2024 and 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair has been confirmed to remain at its current location for the 2024 and 2025 fair seasons.

The fair, which takes place within the Sports and Entertainment Complex next to Everbank Stadium, will begin its 2024 run on Thursday, November 7.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our community to the 2024 and 2025 Fair in the same location we have been for decades, right next to the stadium and across from the arena,” said Bill Olson, CEO and President of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

For the 2026 season, the fair is planned to be located on the Westside. Construction is currently underway and expected to be completed in early 2026.

“Anticipation is high for the future venue, and we appreciate the enthusiasm for the move, which is planned to take place in 2026″, said Olsen.

