Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to have some fun: the 2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair makes its annual comeback on Thursday.

It’s happening at the current Jacksonville Fairgrounds, within the Sports & Entertainment Complex next to Everbank Stadium.

The fair will be moved to the westside in 2026. Construction on the future site began in November.

To prepare for opening day, you can buy the $25 Mega Pass until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The pass is a combination ticket that includes a discounted single-day gate admission and unlimited mechanical rides for one person.

You can also get discounted single-day gate admission tickets online in advance until 11:59 p.m.

Discount pricing is $9 for adults (reg. price $15), $4 for children ages six to 12 (reg. price $6), and $4 for those ages 65 and up (reg. price $6). Children five and under are always granted free admission.

You can expect hundreds of free competitions, exhibitions, concerts, and more.

