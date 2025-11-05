Green light or green danger? New bike lane paint on San Jose Boulevard raises safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new splash of color on San Jose Boulevard is catching drivers’ eyes and raising cyclists’ concerns.

The bright green-painted bike lanes are meant to make the road safer. But some riders say the new look is confusing — and could be creating new hazards instead.

The paint was added as part of a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) resurfacing project through Mandarin. The markings show where cars can cross into the bike lane to turn, but the design has stirred up mixed reactions, even among some who support the idea.

“I’m impressed with FDOT and their approaches to safety,” Brian Benwick said, a member of the North Florida Bicycle Club. “But I wouldn’t use it. It’s just too dangerous. I want to live, see tomorrow, see my grandkids. It’s better than nothing, it’s like a Band-Aid solution.”

Benwick says weaving through 45-mile-per-hour traffic leaves cyclists vulnerable, especially when drivers make right turns into nearby restaurants and shops.

“We would like to see buffer areas,” he said. “Right now, the only protection is a double white line, which just discourages motorists from crossing over; it doesn’t stop them.”

FDOT says the green markings are designed to make bike lanes more visible and to boost safety for all users. The agency says they meet federal standards and align with its Target Zero initiative, a statewide goal to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on Florida roadways.

“These new markings support FDOT’s Target Zero initiative — the goal of eliminating serious injuries and fatalities for all roadway users, including drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians,” FDOT said in a statement.

Still, not every cyclist is convinced.

“Hell no, I wouldn’t!” Craig Clutter said, who was walking his bike on San Jose after getting a flat tire. “I’d like to see a curb between me and the moving vehicles.”

Some riders have also raised concerns about the paint being slick when wet. FDOT says that worry is unfounded — the green bike lanes are required to meet strict friction standards under both wet and dry conditions.

