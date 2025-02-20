Washout reported in Neptune Beach, community urged to remain cautious

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A ground cave-in has been reported in Neptune Beach.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Neptune Beach, the cave-in is reported in a grassy area on 3rd Street and Florida Blvd.

Beaches Electric is on the scene to support an electric pole nearby. The community is urged to use caution while in the area.

