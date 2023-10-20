Groundbreaking ceremony for the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens new Manatee River habitat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, October 20, was the official groundbreaking for the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Manatee River Habitat. The innovative, “state-of-the-art” facility is for manatees receiving treatment.

It will feature four new treatment pools and three new habitats. The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens states that this will tripling their rehab capacity by fall of 2025.

“We are hopeful that by showcasing manatees and their habitats and educating the public about them in such a fun and informative way, the Zoo will spark a renowned community interest in these magnificent animals,” said Mayor Deegan during the groundbreaking ceremony this morning.

“In turn, we hope that will lead to more interest in conservation efforts designed to protect manatees and their habitats in our area and around the state.”

The City of Jacksonville has been a proud partner of the Zoo. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and celebrating the next exciting phase of the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens,” said the City of Jacksonville in a Facebook post.

