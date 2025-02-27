Groundwork Jacksonville hosting S-Line cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re looking to volunteer and do a good deed this weekend, you can join Groundwork Jacksonville and help clean the S-Line.

The S-Line is Jacksonville’s first dedicated urban trail.

The volunteer group will meet and park at the Emmett Reed Community Center at 9 a.m.

Groundwork Jacksonville will provide grabbers and garbage bags.

You’re encouraged to bring water and gloves.

Make sure to wear closed-toe shoes and long pants.

Volunteers under 18 must have an adult with them.

Click here to sign up.

