GSA no longer terminating lease of Southbank U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building

The Jacksonville district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be staying on the Southbank after a reversal by the U.S. General Services Administration.

Action News Jax told you in February when GSA ordered the termination of the federal lease for the organization’s offices in the Prudential Building, despite having previously reserved it through 2027.

The move, which would have forced the offices to relocate in August, appeared to be part of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort to cut unnecessary spending.

The Jacksonville District has been operating there since December of 2007.

Officials tell us they received a notification late Friday that GSA had sent a letter to the building’s leasing agent withdrawing its lease termination request.

Read the letter below:

Letter from GSA Letter from GSA provided by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, Jacksonville District

The Jacksonville District said it currently employs 1100 people, and approximately 700 of them work inside the Prudential Building.

The offices may now host even more federal workers. In a statement, the Jacksonville District said “As part of the return to office initiative, individuals from other agencies have requested to work out of our spaces.”

The initial lease termination notification sparked concern for city leaders, who are working to keep businesses from leaving the city’s Urban Core, including Citizens Property insurance.

