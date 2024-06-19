Guns, drugs and a lot of ‘doughnuts’ involved in arrests from street racing ‘Operation Decelerate’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the five men who were arrested during “Operation Decelerate,” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol deployment to crack down on street racing and dangerous driving.

The operation took place Saturday when JSO “responded to calls about a planned event on private property on the Westside. Dozens of stunt riders from as far as Georgia and North Carolina descended on Jacksonville. Dispatchers then received 911 calls with reports of a severe injury.”

During the event, a man was hit by a car and pinned against a concrete barrier. JSO said, “Despite the man’s severe injury and a police response, dozens of racers and spectators filled the streets of Jacksonville, blatantly ignoring traffic laws” and endangering the community.

Here are the people who were arrested while officers were apprehending participants in the event and the charges they’re facing:

Sergio Rodriguez-Campos, 23

Fail to obey police officer

Possess over 20 grams of marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance

Use or possession with intent to use

Driving with a suspended or revoked license

Racing on highway - Spectator

Improperly displayed tag

Proof of insurance required

Police said Rodriguez-Campos had his driver’s license revoked on June 20, 2023. According to his arrest report, an officer positioned on Imeson Park Boulevard tracked a black BMW driving south through the woods. The officer turned on emergency lights in an attempt to stop the BMW, but it kept going. Eventually, the vehicle stopped -- the officer later found out it was because there was “heavy damage to the undercarriage and was leaking oil.” Rodriguez-Campos tried to restart the car to get away, but was unable to and “was taken into custody without incident,” the report said.

Jaquaine Thomas, 23

Armed: possession of a controlled substance

Race on highway, parking lot or roadway

Racing on highway - Spectator

Undercover detectives said a newer black Mustang was “doing donuts and drifting the vehicle” in the 700 block of Whittaker Road. Thomas was identified as the driver of that car and was taken into custody. Thomas A black 9mm handgun and a marijuana joint was seized from Thomas, according

Keelan Pelham-Knight, 20

Possess not more than 20 grams of marijuana

An officer found Pelham-Knight parked in the 700 block of Whittaker Road and leaning against his vehicle. According to the arrest report, the officer “could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle and observed a green firearm which was partially concealed under the driver’s seat.” The officer asked Pelham-Knight if he had a medical marijuana license and Pelham-Knight said he did not.

Josser Flores Avila, 18

Race on highway, parking lot or roadway

No valid driver’s license

Racing on highway - Spectator

Near Moncrief Road West and Restlawn Drive, a blue Nissan, later discovered to be driven by Flores Avila, was observed by detectives doing “at least two full ‘doughnuts’ in the middle of the intersection while there were at least 20 more vehicles in the roadway/vicinity,” the arrest report said. During this, he nearly crashed into an undercover detective’s vehicle, the report said. The group Flores Avila was part of then went to the “warehouse,” near Whittaker Road off Busch Drive North. Police arrived, blocked off the road and took Flores Avila into custody.

Julio Rodriguez, 27

Racing on highway - Purposely stop or slow traffic

No valid driver’s license

Reckless driving

Headlights - Vehicle without lights at night

An undercover detective saw “a dark gray Infiniti sedan with white stickers on the front and rear of the vehicle” perform three to four “doughnuts” near Prichard and Jones roads. The driver of the vehicle was later found to be Rodriguez. The Infiniti, which had Virginia tags, started driving down Prichard Road “at a high rate of speed,” the report said, and turn its lights off while approaching the intersection of Prichard and Imeson roads. The vehicle went to get on Interstate 295 southbound and police stopped the car. Officers found that Rodriguez has a suspended license in Virginia and was previously arrested in Duval County for racing on the highway on Jan. 6, 2023. He is also on felony probation for burglary until Feb. 7, 2028.

