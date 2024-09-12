‘Had to make a tough call:’ Fernandina Beach closes sports fields due to flooding

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team spent Wednesday evening tracking flooding which led to rough conditions in Fernandina Beach.

The rain has been relentless, and some sports fields are left looking like wetlands.

Mike Pefferle, a Fernandina Beach resident, says areas that don’t usually flood are pooling up with water.

“This is not like a normal pond or nothing, this is just like rain runoff,” Pefferle said. “It was like waist high.”

The city of Fernandina Beach decided to shutdown many of the sports complexes for the rest of the week because of how saturated the grounds are.

“We had to make a tough call today as a city,” Mayor Bradley Bean said.

